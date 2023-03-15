Toddler nearly drowns after mom claims friend left to text boyfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A three-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a Nashville hotel pool was taken off the ventilator Wednesday. That’s when Lacy Cotton and her mom, Karen Cotton, had the chance to hold Brentley Cotton for the first time after he was taken off the ventilator. A moment they didn’t think they would have just days ago.

“At first when we came, he didn’t think that he was going to make it,” Lacy said. “So, this is a big, huge improvement.”

It comes after his mom’s friend left her two sons unattended Saturday. The mother, Lacy, said she wants her friend, Mace Reggetz, to serve jail time after the two had a conversation about what happened hours after Brentley was brought to Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Lacy and Reggetz have been friends for a few years. In fact, Lacy said Reggetz is dating her brother. The two women lived together, worked together, and Reggetz watched Lacy’s two sons many times. But what happened this time on their trip from Illinois to Florida, Lacy said she can never forgive her.

They say Brentley was given CPR three times before he got to Monroe Carrell Jr. That’s where Lacy also saw Reggetz for the first time after her son almost drowned on her watch. She said Reggetz was there to speak with a DCS counselor.

“I asked her why she left my kids alone and where she was,” Lacy said. “And like why? Why would you do that? She’s never done it before – why now?”

Lacy said Reggetz said she didn’t mean for this to happen and was texting Lacy’s brother to check on him. Lacy said that doesn’t give Reggetz a reason to leave her kids unattended.

Lacy said she was taking a nap at a nearby hotel while Reggetz and her two sons went for a walk. She believes the three came back while she was asleep to grab their swimsuits.

“She went without asking me,” Lacy said. “I was completely asleep, she didn’t wake me up to ask me no questions, nothing.”

She says she found out what happened to Brentley after Metro Police banged on her door saying her son was in the hospital. Since then, she’s learned Reggetz tried to give her son CPR at the pool. But Cotton says that doesn’t justify what happened to him.

“I really don’t care what happens to her to be honest,” says Lacy Cotton. “I know it’s bad to say, but she did this to my baby, so I don’t care.”

WSMV4 tried to get in touch with Reggetz today and couldn’t. Lacy Cotton says Brentley has a long road ahead. It could be four to six months before they leave the hospital.

To donate to Brentley’s medical funds click here.

