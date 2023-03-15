This dinosaur had a neck longer than a school bus

Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.
Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Paleontologists think they’ve identified a dinosaur with a neck longer than a school bus.

The plant-eating sauropod has a neck that could extend 10 feet past a school bus, and it comes with a scientific name that’s just as long: Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum.

The dinosaur’s almost 50-foot-long neck might be a record holder, accordion to an analysis out in the Journal of Systemic Paleontology Wednesday.

Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.
Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.

The scientists said they inferred the length using three preserved vertebrae, computerized topography, and comparisons to similar dinosaurs.

Experts said the animal’s bones are hollow, like those of birds, and this feature probably helped it to support its neck.

Paleontologists believe this dinosaur lived in what’s now China some 162 million years ago.

