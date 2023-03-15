Sunshine Returns Along with Milder Temps

Mostly sunny skies will persist for the rest of the afternoon. Highs today will be in the 50s area wide, so enjoy the break from the cold!

Lows will fall into the mid-30s by tomorrow morning. A freeze is not expected, but frost could form in some spots.

Temperatures tomorrow will be the mildest of the week with most of us well into the 60s with one or two spots maybe making a run at 70. More clouds will increase throughout the day, but it will at least stay dry until the nighttime.

THE NEXT WEATHERMAKER

Rain will overspread the area from west to east tomorrow night and into Friday ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers last mainly through the first half of Friday, and no severe weather is expected.

Highs on Friday drop back to near 60.

A CHILLY WEEKEND

After a brief warm up on Thursday and Friday, below average temperatures return this weekend. (WSMV)

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s are in the forecast for this weekend. Overnight Freezes can be expected for both weekend mornings with temperatures dropping below 32 degrees.

Regardless of the chilly temps this weekend, it will at least be dry for any outdoor plans.

Early next week temperatures will climb back into the 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

