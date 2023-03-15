Scholarship fund established in honor of Sumner Co. teen

Live Love Nashville hopes to raise $5,000 in honor of Aleya Brooks
A non-profit is raising money for a scholarship fund in honor of Aleya Brooks, the Sumner County teen killed when a tree fell on her earlier this month.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A scholarship fund has been established in honor of Aleya Brooks.

She is the Sumner County teen who died after a tree fell on her after a strong windstorm almost two weeks ago.

The non-profit “Live Love Nashville” posted on Facebook. They hope to raise $5,000 in Aleya’s honor.

Her dad also created a GoFundMe account in her honor. More than $37,000 has been donated to the account.

Jason Brooks said the money from that will go to Aleya’s church and an organization focused on care and research for neurological and brain disorders.

Aleya’s dream was to be a neuropsychologist.

Aleya was only 15, and tragically lost her life in the storms on Friday. Please help us support during this tragedy if...

Posted by Live Love Nashville on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Hendersonville Police are at the scene of a barricaded armed person inside a home on Candle...
Police: Man found dead inside Hendersonville home suspect in murder
Kevin Maginnis is trying to lose 50 pounds in 100 days by eating meals only at McDonalds.
TikTok bans Tennessee man on McDonald’s weight loss journey
Fatal shooting at Walmart parking lot in Hermitage
Why woman was not charged after killing man in Walmart parking lot
Mug of Kyle Chrisley
Todd Chrisley’s son arrested for alleged aggravated assault

Latest News

First responders trained over electric car fires
First responders trained over electric car fires
First responders train for emergencies involving electric vehicles
First Responders attend training for emergencies involving electric vehicles
Advocates push for daycare scholarships bill
Advocates push for daycare scholarships bill
LACY AND BRENTLEY COTTON
Toddler nearly drowns after mom claims friend left to text boyfriend
Young boy taken off ventilator after pool accident
Young boy taken off ventilator after pool accident