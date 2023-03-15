Scholarship fund established in honor of Sumner Co. teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A scholarship fund has been established in honor of Aleya Brooks.

She is the Sumner County teen who died after a tree fell on her after a strong windstorm almost two weeks ago.

The non-profit “Live Love Nashville” posted on Facebook. They hope to raise $5,000 in Aleya’s honor.

Her dad also created a GoFundMe account in her honor. More than $37,000 has been donated to the account.

Jason Brooks said the money from that will go to Aleya’s church and an organization focused on care and research for neurological and brain disorders.

Aleya’s dream was to be a neuropsychologist.

Aleya was only 15, and tragically lost her life in the storms on Friday. Please help us support during this tragedy if... Posted by Live Love Nashville on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

