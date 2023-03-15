Scholarship established in late Gallatin teen’s honor

Aleya Brooks’ father said the scholarship will support individuals pursuing an education in neuropsychology.
Aleya Brooks, center, with her dad and mom on the beach.
Aleya Brooks, center, with her dad and mom on the beach.(Photo submitted)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tree fell on a Liberty Creek High School freshman, who later died from a traumatic brain injury at the beginning of the month, and now, a scholarship fund has been created in her honor.

15-year-old Aleya Brooks was helping her family clean up debris outside her home when the tree fell on top of her, according to her father Jason Brooks.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘She would give the best hugs’: Parents speak about daughter killed by fallen tree

Following his daughter’s death, Jason said he was approached by Live Love Nashville, a non-profit whose goal is helping children in need throughout Middle Tennessee, about establishing a scholarship fund.

“The focus of the scholarship will be to provide financial support to individuals pursuing an education in the same career field Aleya aspired to follow, neuropsychology,” Brooks wrote in a Facebook post. “Her desire was to research and treat traumatic brain injuries.”

To donate to the scholarship fund, visit Live Love Nashville’s fundraiser page.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hendersonville Police are at the scene of a barricaded armed person inside a home on Candle...
Police: Barricaded suspect dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound
Kevin Maginnis is trying to lose 50 pounds in 100 days by eating meals only at McDonalds.
TikTok bans Tennessee man on McDonald’s weight loss journey
Fatal shooting at Walmart parking lot in Hermitage
Why woman was not charged after killing man in Walmart parking lot
Brentley (left) and Waylon (right) Cotton. Brentley Cotton, age 3, was found unresponsive in a...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Brentley Cotton
‘He’s doing better’: Mother of toddler found unresponsive in Nashville pool speaks

Latest News

Tennessee student working in class.
Changes possible for state’s 3rd-grade retention law
WSMV student writing
Parents seek changes to 3rd grade retention law
Water main break unleashes water in parts of downtown Nashville
Water main break closes North 1st Street in East Bank
WSMV water main break
Second water main break 24 hours