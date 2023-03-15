Police: Man shoots roommate over $10; body found in trash can

Perry Hughes, 38, has been arrested for the killing of his roommate after the two reportedly...
Perry Hughes, 38, has been arrested for the killing of his roommate after the two reportedly got into an argument.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee say a man was shot and killed in an argument over $10.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Arriving officers said they were approached by two men who told them that their roommate had been shot by another resident of the home.

Authorities said they found the suspected shooter, later identified as 38-year-old Perry Hughes, inside the house and took him into custody after a short standoff.

In Hughes’ bedroom, officers found the body of the victim inside a trash can, according to an arrest report. Paramedics were called and pronounced the man dead.

Investigators executed a search warrant of the property and said they located casings inside the kitchen, blood on the hallway walls and baseboards, along with blood in a swirl pattern on the bathroom floor.

Authorities said they found three handguns in Hughes’ bedroom, two of which were stolen, plus a mop with what appeared to have blood on it and a bucket of bloody water inside an adjacent room.

Police said witnesses told them that the group was celebrating another person’s birthday while playing dominoes and drinking at the house.

The men told investigators that Hughes and the victim later became intoxicated and began to argue over $10 before the argument turned physical.

The witnesses said both men pointed weapons at each other and stopped fighting until the man moved to hit Hughes who then started shooting.

Both witnesses identified Hughes as the person who shot and killed their roommate, police said.

According to Memphis authorities, Hughes is facing charges that include second-degree murder. He is also a convicted felon out of Mississippi for an assault.

Police did not immediately identify the man killed.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Hendersonville Police are at the scene of a barricaded armed person inside a home on Candle...
Police: Man found dead inside Hendersonville home suspect in murder
Kevin Maginnis is trying to lose 50 pounds in 100 days by eating meals only at McDonalds.
TikTok bans Tennessee man on McDonald’s weight loss journey
Fatal shooting at Walmart parking lot in Hermitage
Why woman was not charged after killing man in Walmart parking lot
Mug of Kyle Chrisley
Todd Chrisley’s son arrested for alleged aggravated assault

Latest News

Mohammad Alkurdi, 38, has been arrested in Arizona for the killing of his wife.
‘I shot her’: Husband kills wife in front of kids days after buying gun
First responders trained over electric car fires
First responders trained over electric car fires
First responders train for emergencies involving electric vehicles
First Responders attend training for emergencies involving electric vehicles
Advocates push for daycare scholarships bill
Advocates push for daycare scholarships bill
LACY AND BRENTLEY COTTON
Toddler nearly drowns after mom claims friend left to text boyfriend