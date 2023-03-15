Nashville Zoo welcomes new tiger

The female Sumatran tiger arrived recently from San Diego, according to the Nashville Zoo.
Anne, the new Sumatran tiger at the Nashville Zoo.(Nashville Zoo)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo announced on Tuesday that they welcomed in a new Sumatran tiger.

Anne, the 7-year-old big cat, arrived recently from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park as part of a species survival plan, according to the Nashville Zoo.

The zoo said that because tigers are solitary animals, Anne will rotate into the Tiger Crossroads enclosure, alongside the zoo’s other tigers, Felix and Frances.

The zoo also offered tips on how to spot Anne when visiting. The female Sumatran tiger is the smallest of the three tigers and has a large dot on her cheek.

