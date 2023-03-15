Nashville Fair Board approves proposal to renovate, lease Fairgrounds Speedway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Fair Board Commissioners voted in favor Tuesday night to move forward in the renovations and expansion plans of Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The motion passed 3-2 after a more than four-hour-long discussion.

The Nashville Fair Board approved a proposal by Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

However, the decision was met with both praise and criticism.

The renovations, which would be brought on by a contract agreement with the city and Bristol Motor Speedway, include a 30,000-seat stadium, upgrading the racing surface, and installing state-of-the-art sound absorption technology.

Several people at the meeting wanted the board to vote no and or defer the topic. The opposing side had concerns about noise, pollution, and another large entertaining site in a residential area.

“There will never be enough infrastructure to support a second 30,000-seat stadium,” said an attendee of the meeting.

However, supporters believe the renovations to the stadium are well overdue.

“We deserve to have this for the improvement and modernization so we can continue to grow our sport and something we love,” said another attendee of the meeting.

The process will now move to the Metropolitan Sports Authority and Nashville Metro Council for consideration.

Jerry Caldwell, the president and manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, released the following statement:

“We are thankful to the Nashville Fair Board for supporting the vision to restore the historic Fairgrounds Speedway. They invested a lot of time vetting this opportunity, and we agree it provides a financially responsible future for the speedway while shifting the risk of taxpayers to a private operator, and completes the restoration of the Fairgrounds with improvements like state-of-the-art sound reduction that benefits the surrounding neighborhoods. We look forward to working with the Metro Council in the weeks ahead and believe that they also will agree that this is a smart plan for the future of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.”

Metro City councilmember Zach Young echoed the positive reaction to the board’s approval on Tuesday night:

“I am excited that after nearly two years of hard work and negotiations, the Fair Board voted to approve the agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate our historic Fairgrounds Speedway and bring NASCAR back to Nashville. As someone who grew up going to the races every weekend as a child, I’m excited that we are one step closer to ensuring that future generations will continue to have a great venue for family-friendly fun in Davidson County.”

