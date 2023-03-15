Nashville Fair Board approves proposal to renovate, lease Fairgrounds Speedway

The Board of Fair Commissioners voted in favor Tuesday night to move forward in the renovations and expansion plans of Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
By Danielle Jackson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Fair Board Commissioners voted in favor Tuesday night to move forward in the renovations and expansion plans of Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The motion passed 3-2 after a more than four-hour-long discussion.

The Nashville Fair Board approved a proposal by Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

However, the decision was met with both praise and criticism.

The renovations, which would be brought on by a contract agreement with the city and Bristol Motor Speedway, include a 30,000-seat stadium, upgrading the racing surface, and installing state-of-the-art sound absorption technology.

Several people at the meeting wanted the board to vote no and or defer the topic. The opposing side had concerns about noise, pollution, and another large entertaining site in a residential area.

“There will never be enough infrastructure to support a second 30,000-seat stadium,” said an attendee of the meeting.

However, supporters believe the renovations to the stadium are well overdue.

“We deserve to have this for the improvement and modernization so we can continue to grow our sport and something we love,” said another attendee of the meeting.

The process will now move to the Metropolitan Sports Authority and Nashville Metro Council for consideration.

Jerry Caldwell, the president and manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, released the following statement:

Metro City councilmember Zach Young echoed the positive reaction to the board’s approval on Tuesday night:

