Morant suspended for 8 games by NBA for conduct detrimental to the league

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts as the team trails the Denver Nuggets during the...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts as the team trails the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 3, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was suspended by the NBA for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.

The suspension is retroactive, meaning Morant will be eligible to return to the team for a March 20 game against the Mavericks.

Ja Morant has wrapped up counseling and met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. He reported Monday that Morant entered a counseling program in Florida.

Earlier in the month, the Grizzlies announced their star point guard would be away from the team following an incident where he appeared to flash a gun on Instagram Live while at a Denver-area nightclub.

Colorado police declined to file charges against Morant.

The NBA says their investigation found that the gun did not belong to Morant, was not brought by him into the nightclub and was not displayed by him except for a brief period.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” Silver said in a statement. “It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him. He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court.”

The Grizzlies star point guard last played on March 3 against Denver prior to the social media incident.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brentley Cotton is now breathing on his own, according to his mother Lacy.
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Hendersonville Police are at the scene of a barricaded armed person inside a home on Candle...
Police: Man found dead inside Hendersonville home suspect in murder
Kevin Maginnis is trying to lose 50 pounds in 100 days by eating meals only at McDonalds.
TikTok bans Tennessee man on McDonald’s weight loss journey
Fatal shooting at Walmart parking lot in Hermitage
Why woman was not charged after killing man in Walmart parking lot
Mug of Kyle Chrisley
Todd Chrisley’s son arrested for alleged aggravated assault

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Jets in 2023, awaits Packers’ move
Members of the Fisk University team cheer during a Super 16 gymnastics meet Friday, Jan. 6,...
Fisk gymnastics program to make history again
Fair Board to consider speedway renovation plan
Nashville Fair Board to consider Fairgrounds Speedway renovation plan
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
Nashville Fair Board Commissioners to vote on speedway renovation proposal