Frigid start Wednesday with afternoon warm-up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’re finally warming back up across the Mid State, but it won’t last long. Another shot of cold air returns for the weekend.

WARMING BACK UP

After a frigid start this morning, it is going to be warmer and mostly sunny this afternoon with temperatures back into the 50s today.

Tonight, won’t be quite cold, but still chilly, with lows in the mid-30s by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures on Thursday will push into the 60s with one or two spots maybe making a run back at 70. More clouds will mix in throughout the day, but we are going to stay dry.

NEXT ROUND OF RAIN

Rain moves back in Thursday night and into Friday ahead of a cold front. I won’t totally rule out a rumble of thunder, but there is no severe weather threat to worry about.

Highs on Friday drop back to near 60.

GETTING CHILLY AGAIN

Colder air is set to return by the weekend with temperatures in the upper 40s on Saturday and lows back in the 20s on Saturday night.

Highs on Sunday will also only make it back into the 40s for the afternoon.

If there’s a bright side to the weekend forecast, it’s that we’ll have plenty of sunshine to go around both days.

Early next week temperatures are expected to get back in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

