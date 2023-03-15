ETSU’s Eagle Cam captures two new eaglets

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two new eaglets were captured on camera over the last week in East Tennessee.

East Tennessee State University has two eagle cams, one in Johnson City and one in Bluff City, that live stream the daily lives of two pairs of mated eagles.

The first pair, Frances and her new mate, who has yet to be named, welcomed one of two eaglets on March 9 at around noon in Bluff City. The eaglet, BC23, broke free 24 hours after a crack in its egg was observed.

The second egg has yet to hatch.

Eagle parents Jolene and Boone welcomed an eaglet around 8 a.m. on March 14 in Johnson City. JC22 is one of two eggs, the other has still not hatched.

To watch the Johnson City eagle live stream, visit here.

To watch the Bluff City eagle live stream, visit here.

