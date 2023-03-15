Edible Nashville chef Skylar Bush makes “Alabama Fried Chicken”


By Today in Nashville
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
3–4 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken

(legs, thighs and breasts)

1 ½ cups buttermilk

Hot sauce, to taste

4 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

3 eggs, beaten

2 ½ cups flour

1 cup cornstarch

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1/2 tablespoon Paprika

¾ teaspoon dried dill weed

¾ teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Vegetable or peanut oil, to fry

1. Combine buttermilk and hot sauce. Season chicken with half of salt and pepper and add remaining to buttermilk mixture. Combine chicken and buttermilk and marinate for at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours.

2. Remove chicken and pat dry. Reserve marinade. Combine eggs with 1 ½ cups marinade, set aside. In a large bowl, combine flour, cornstarch and spices. Divide between two bowls.

3. Dredge chicken in flour mixture, coating well. Dip in egg mixture, then in second flour mixture again, coating well. (The process is flour, egg, flour…in that order.) Set each piece aside after breading for about 20 minutes. The chicken should be tacky and gummy which ensures a crispy fry.

4. Pour up to 1-inch oil in a cast iron or Dutch oven. Heat oil to 375 F. (If a piece of breading fries and bubbles when you toss it in, the oil is ready). Gently add chicken to hot oil and fry for 6 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

5. Finish in a 375 F oven until internal temperature reaches 160 F, about 15–20 minutes.

6. Let rest for 10 minutes and enjoy.

This recipe serves 12. Cut in half for 6.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

