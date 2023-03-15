Cruel note snuck to Spring Hill student with autism

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County couple is expressing outrage after someone snuck a cruel note into their 12-year-old son’s backpack.

The sixth grade student at Heritage Middle School, named Darius, is living with autism, according to his parents.

Part of the note addressed to Darius and allegedly signed by a female student, reads in part, “ur So Annoying and I Hate u And ur DumB BeSt friend ur So DumB And I wish u were dead u act like a 4yo (sic).”

Salease Hicks-Jean-Leger is the boy’s mother. She found the note in her son’s backpack, and immediately went to the school to report it.

“To tell somebody, I hope you die, that’s not something that you tell anybody. Kids have killed themselves for much less,” Salease said.

After reporting it to the school, Salease and her husband, Tony, reported the incident to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Because the case involves juveniles, the sheriff’s office, would not comment on the incident.

Tony fears the note could escalate into something worse, or more dangerous for his son. He’s asked the school for the letter’s author to face consequences. Two weeks since the incident, and Salease and Tony say it’s unclear what will happen to the student who wrote the letter.

“We’re getting caught up now in the inaction instead of action to protect our son,” Salease said. “That’s all we want to do.”

Williamson County Schools are on Spring Break this week. We tried calling and emailing them with questions about this incident, but haven’t received a response.

Tony says his Darius, has fortunately, brushed the note off because of his good nature. But he and his wife, won’t give the author a pass.

”He shows resilience everyday,” Tony said. ”The vicious things that were said were enough for some children to say it’s over, so yeah, I am very proud of Darius, on how he reacted and how he took this.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.