Church & Union’s Chocolate Espresso Martini
Ingredients:
1.5oz Vanilla Vodka
½ oz. Creme de Cacao
¼ oz. Mozart White Chocolate liqueur
¼ oz. Triple Sec
¼ oz. Amaro Montenegro
2 oz. Hot Espresso
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail strainer
Add ice and shake until slightly frothy
Strain into a coup glass. At Church and Union, we use a double strainer to thoroughly strain out possible ice chips.
Garnish with fresh ground espresso on half of the top and 3 espresso beans in a triangle/flower shape on the other
Expert Tip: If you are looking to share with friends this recipe also makes 3 Espresso Martini shots!
