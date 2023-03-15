Church & Union’s Chocolate Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1.5oz Vanilla Vodka

½ oz. Creme de Cacao

¼ oz. Mozart White Chocolate liqueur

¼ oz. Triple Sec

¼ oz. Amaro Montenegro

2 oz. Hot Espresso

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail strainer

Add ice and shake until slightly frothy

Strain into a coup glass. At Church and Union, we use a double strainer to thoroughly strain out possible ice chips.

Garnish with fresh ground espresso on half of the top and 3 espresso beans in a triangle/flower shape on the other

Expert Tip: If you are looking to share with friends this recipe also makes 3 Espresso Martini shots!

