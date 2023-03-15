Changes possible for state’s 3rd-grade retention law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Tennessee educators believe progress is being made in the fight against the state’s new third-grade retention law.

The requires third graders to be held back if they do not meet certain standards on a state test this year.

Four changes to the law are moving forward, however.

The House K-12 Subcommittee selected four amendments to move onto the House floor that would allow parents and schools to appeal the state’s decision to have a student repeat third grade.

One of the amendments calls on parents to file appeals on behalf of their student to the Tennessee Department of Education.

Another amendment gives students a second chance, factoring in other state reading reviews when deciding if a student needs to repeat third grade.

As the third-grade retention law stands, Tennessee’s third graders who do not meet the state’s expectations on the TCAP ELA test will need to get a tutor, go to summer school, or repeat the grade.

Several parents and teachers have been pushing for this law to change. They are worried about the state having the final say over their student’s ability to move on to the fourth grade.

There were 19 proposed amendments, but the House K-12 Subcommittee chose four to move on to be heard on the House floor.

If approved, they will also need to pass through the Senate.

