West Nashville neighbors speak out about hearing constant gunshots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Surveillance video captures the sound of gun shots firing through the trees of a West Nashville neighborhood. Neighbors said it’s an issue they’ve been hearing for weeks.

One neighbor said he watched as two people in the distance fired off bullets into the air. Neighbors said this will be the eighth time they’ve heard gun shots this month alone.

“It’s just alarming you don’t know what’s going on and you just want to stay in your house,” homeowner David Roach said.

Roach is just one of the more than a dozen people living along Maudina Avenue who said they’re constantly hearing gun shots, but on Monday night David he didn’t just hear the gunshots, he saw them.

“Late last night I saw two individuals standing up the street and you see the flash of the mussel from the gun going off,” Roach said.

Neighbors said this all happened around 7:15 p.m. One man said he was walking his dog when he heard what sounded like bullets shooting through the trees above him.

“I think they were just shooting up in the air,” Roach said.

Neighbors said since Feb. 21 they hear multiple rounds of gun shots several times a week and some days multiple times a night.

“Me and my fiancé will just be sitting on the couch watching TV, maybe around dinner time, and we’ll just hear and hand full of gun shots like pop pop pop,” Matt Stevens said.

And each time shots go off some calls for help.

“Usually like two minutes later five or six police cars will come racing up the street here,” Stevens said.

While many said none of the shootings have ended with anyone being shot.

Roach said it may only be a matter of time.

“You’re discharging your weapon in the air from what I witnessed, but bullets, you know what goes up in the air they have to come down and you know that bullet still possibly could hit somebody and that’s alarming and it’s just something you don’t want happening in your neighborhood,” Roach said.

Neighbors said they’ve reached out to police and the city’s community safety coordinator for help but they’re waiting for change.

