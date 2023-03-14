Water main break affects service to Metro Courthouse, Downtown Detention Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Water service to areas around the Historic Metro Courthouse has been affected by a water main break at the intersection of James Robertson Parkway and Second Avenue North, Metro Water Services said Tuesday.

Crews are responding to a broken 16-inch water main at the intersection.

In addition to the courthouse, water service to the Ben West Municipal Building, Justice A.A. Birch Building and the Nashville Downtown Detention Center are also affected.

Metro Water Services said all inbound lanes of James Robertson Parkway over the Cumberland River from North First Street to Third Avenue North will be closed while crews excavate and complete repairs. Inbound motorists will be detoured to the Woodland Street Bridge. Second Avenue North is also closed between Gay Street and James Robertson Parkway.

The cause or severity of the break is unknown as of 11:15 a.m. Repairs are expected to continue into the evening rush hours.

Metro Water Services said repairs are being made as quickly as possible to open the road and restore service to affected customers.

