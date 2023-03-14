Water main break affects service to Metro Courthouse, Downtown Detention Center

Break reported at intersection of James Robertson Parkway and Second Avenue North.
Metro Water Services said a 16-inch water main has broke at the intersection of James Robertson Parkway and Second Avenue North.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Water service to areas around the Historic Metro Courthouse has been affected by a water main break at the intersection of James Robertson Parkway and Second Avenue North, Metro Water Services said Tuesday.

Crews are responding to a broken 16-inch water main at the intersection.

In addition to the courthouse, water service to the Ben West Municipal Building, Justice A.A. Birch Building and the Nashville Downtown Detention Center are also affected.

Metro Water Services said all inbound lanes of James Robertson Parkway over the Cumberland River from North First Street to Third Avenue North will be closed while crews excavate and complete repairs. Inbound motorists will be detoured to the Woodland Street Bridge. Second Avenue North is also closed between Gay Street and James Robertson Parkway.

The cause or severity of the break is unknown as of 11:15 a.m. Repairs are expected to continue into the evening rush hours.

Metro Water Services said repairs are being made as quickly as possible to open the road and restore service to affected customers.

Metro Water Services outage map
Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
Elderly woman thrown into traffic during alleged Nashville road rage incident
Fatal shooting at Walmart parking lot in Hermitage
Why woman was not charged after killing man in Walmart parking lot
A child nearly drowned in the pool at the Ramada on Music Valley Drive on Saturday.
3-year-old boy found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Deadly shooting in East Nashville.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in East Nashville
Over 50 pets were rescued from a trailer in La Vergne, TN.
More than 50 dogs, cats rescued from La Vergne trailer

Latest News

Two people accused of stealing items from a Hendersonville church have been arrested, according...
Police: Armed person barricaded inside Hendersonville home
Fair Board to consider speedway renovation plan
Nashville Fair Board to consider Fairgrounds Speedway renovation plan
Kevin Maginnis is trying to lose 50 pounds in 100 days by eating meals only at McDonalds.
TikTok bans Tennessee man on McDonald’s weight loss journey
Water main break in downtown Nashville
Water main break impacts downtown Nashville