Vanderbilt Health, Humana reach agreement to continue service

Retirees of Metro Nashville Government are among the groups on Humana’s Medicare Advantage PPO plan.
Outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center(Mark Humphrey)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Humana have come to an agreement for the hospital system to continue to provide services to Humana’s Medicare Advantage members covered on Individual and Group PPO plans and to Human’s Commercial plan members, VUMC and Humana announced Tuesday.

Among the groups included in Humana’s Medicare Advantage PPO coverage are retirees of Metro Nashville Government.

The agreement awaits final signatures from both parties.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Vanderbilt Health to drop some Medicare Advantage plans

VUMC and Humana have not reached an agreement for VUMC to continue to provide services to Humana’s Medicare Advantage HMO plan members, and to Humana’s Kentucky Medicaid members. As such, VUMC will be out of network for these members effective April 16, 2023.

Humana will be reaching out to its Medicare HMO and Kentucky Medicaid members to help them find new healthcare providers, to ensure they continue to have access to quality care through Humana’s remaining in-network providers.

Vanderbilt announced in January that it would be ending participation with specific Medicare Advantage plans offered by Humana and Wellcare of Tennessee on April 1 before reaching the recent agreement.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) announced they will no longer accept specific Medicare Advantage plans.

