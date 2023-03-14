TBI: Linden man arrested in connection to house fire

Suspect suffered burn injuries at the time and was arrested when released from the hospital.
(KBTX)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT
LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Linden man has been arrested in connection with a fire at a home last month, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Monday.

According to the TBI, the investigation revealed that James Ray Horn, 59, was responsible for setting the fire at a home located in the 300 block of Spring Street in Linden on Feb. 13. Horn suffered burn injuries at the time and was taken to a regional hospital for treatment.

When Horn was released from the hospital last month, he was taken into custody and charged with one count of reckless endangerment. He is being held at the Perry County Jail on $25,000 bond.

