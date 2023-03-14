Retaining wall near I-40 vandalized with hate group graffiti

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A retaining wall off Interstate 40 in Nashville has been spray painted with the phrase “Death to Tyrants,” alongside the URL that leads to a white nationalist hate group website.

The graffiti remains on the wall at Delaware Avenue and 35th Avenue North.

The website advertised is Patriot Front, a site dedicated to members of the hate group that formed in the aftermath of the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12, 2017, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The organization broke off from Vanguard America (VA), a neo-Nazi group that participated in the chaotic demonstration, the law center says.

It’s unknown how long the graffiti has been there or if it will be cleaned up.

