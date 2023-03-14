Retaining wall near I-40 vandalized with hate group graffiti

It’s unknown how long the graffiti has been there.
A retaining wall near I-40 has been vandalized.
A retaining wall near I-40 has been vandalized.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A retaining wall off Interstate 40 in Nashville has been spray painted with the phrase “Death to Tyrants,” alongside the URL that leads to a white nationalist hate group website.

The graffiti remains on the wall at Delaware Avenue and 35th Avenue North.

The website advertised is Patriot Front, a site dedicated to members of the hate group that formed in the aftermath of the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12, 2017, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The organization broke off from Vanguard America (VA), a neo-Nazi group that participated in the chaotic demonstration, the law center says.

It’s unknown how long the graffiti has been there or if it will be cleaned up.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
Elderly woman thrown into traffic during alleged Nashville road rage incident
Fatal shooting at Walmart parking lot in Hermitage
Why woman was not charged after killing man in Walmart parking lot
A child nearly drowned in the pool at the Ramada on Music Valley Drive on Saturday.
3-year-old boy found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Deadly shooting in East Nashville.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in East Nashville
Over 50 pets were rescued from a trailer in La Vergne, TN.
More than 50 dogs, cats rescued from La Vergne trailer

Latest News

Outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Vanderbilt Health, Humana reach agreement to continue service
Freeze Warnings are in effect for all of the Mid State.
First Alert Forecast: A Hard Freeze Expected Tonight
Brentley Cotton
‘He’s doing better’: Mother of toddler found unresponsive by Nashville pool speaks
A man was robbed at gunpoint while holding a baby in February.
Man robbed at gunpoint in Nashville while holding baby, police say