Police investigating fatal shooting at Murfreesboro apartment complex

First responders found a women shot to death inside the apartment on Fortress Boulevard.
Officer responded Monday to the Garrison Station Apartments, where they found a woman shot to death.(Murfreesboro PD)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman found inside her apartment on Tuesday, Murfreesboro Police said.

Police said an officer responded to the Garrison Station Apartments on Fortress Boulevard at 11 a.m. after a report of a corpse being found. Once inside, officers found the body of a female who had been shot to death.

Detectives believe it was a targeted shooting and not random. Police are still looking for the shooter.

The victim has not been identified by police. The investigation is ongoing.

