Police investigating fatal shooting at Murfreesboro apartment complex

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman found inside her apartment on Tuesday, Murfreesboro Police said.

Police said an officer responded to the Garrison Station Apartments on Fortress Boulevard at 11 a.m. after a report of a corpse being found. Once inside, officers found the body of a female who had been shot to death.

Detectives believe it was a targeted shooting and not random. Police are still looking for the shooter.

The victim has not been identified by police. The investigation is ongoing.

