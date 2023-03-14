Police investigating fatal shooting at Murfreesboro apartment complex
First responders found a women shot to death inside the apartment on Fortress Boulevard.
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman found inside her apartment on Tuesday, Murfreesboro Police said.
Police said an officer responded to the Garrison Station Apartments on Fortress Boulevard at 11 a.m. after a report of a corpse being found. Once inside, officers found the body of a female who had been shot to death.
Detectives believe it was a targeted shooting and not random. Police are still looking for the shooter.
The victim has not been identified by police. The investigation is ongoing.
