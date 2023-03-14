Police: Armed person barricaded inside Hendersonville home
Police responded to the home on Candle Wood Drive at 10:45 a.m.
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are working an active barricade situation with an armed person on Candle Wood Drive on Tuesday morning.
The police department said it received the call at 10:45 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Candlewood Drive.
Police said the scene is still active and individuals are asked to stay out of the area.
