Police: Armed person barricaded inside Hendersonville home

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are working an active barricade situation with an armed person on Candle Wood Drive on Tuesday morning.

The police department said it received the call at 10:45 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Candlewood Drive.

Police said the scene is still active and individuals are asked to stay out of the area.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.