Police: Armed person barricaded inside Hendersonville home

Police responded to the home on Candle Wood Drive at 10:45 a.m.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are working an active barricade situation with an armed person on Candle Wood Drive on Tuesday morning.

The police department said it received the call at 10:45 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Candlewood Drive.

Police said the scene is still active and individuals are asked to stay out of the area.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
Elderly woman thrown into traffic during alleged Nashville road rage incident
Fatal shooting at Walmart parking lot in Hermitage
Why woman was not charged after killing man in Walmart parking lot
A child nearly drowned in the pool at the Ramada on Music Valley Drive on Saturday.
3-year-old boy found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Deadly shooting in East Nashville.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in East Nashville
Over 50 pets were rescued from a trailer in La Vergne, TN.
More than 50 dogs, cats rescued from La Vergne trailer

Latest News

Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show at Gotham Hall on...
Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post
Members of the Fisk University team cheer during a Super 16 gymnastics meet Friday, Jan. 6,...
Fisk gymnastics program to make history again
Police standoff in Hendersonville
Police standoff in Hendersonville
Fair Board to consider speedway renovation plan
Nashville Fair Board to consider Fairgrounds Speedway renovation plan