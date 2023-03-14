Nashville Fair Board Commissioners to vote on speedway renovation proposal

The Fair Board will consider the renovation proposal by Bristol Motor Speedway owners.
The Nashville Fair Board will consider a plan from Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in hopes of bringing back NASCAR racing
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over the past 40 years, Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway has been used for local and regional races, but that might change. There is a proposal to redevelop the racetrack in hopes of bringing NASCAR races back to town.

According to officials, the track was built more than 100 years ago and is in need of upgrades. The renovation plans included in the proposal are sound barriers and a 30,000 person grandstand.

Members of the Nashville Fair Commissioners Board are scheduled to vote on the Bristol Motor Speedway proposal. The meeting will be at the Fairground’s Expo 2 building at 6 p.m.

Neighbors have spoken out against the plan and sent a letter to the mayor’s office. Many of them say they don’t want to expand the race track because of noise and pollution concerns.

