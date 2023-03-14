MNPS arts director under investigation prior to alleged car chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Director of Arts for Metro Nashville Public Schools was placed on leave before leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through several counties last week.

According to a spokesperson for MNPS, Jeffrey Smith was placed on administrative leave on Thursday, March 2, for ‘concerning behavior’ and is under investigation. The nature of that behavior is unknown.

On Friday, March 10, Smith led deputies from Cheatham County on a high-speed chase in an orange Nissan Murano with two juveniles into Montgomery County before crashing in downtown Clarksville. Smith was arrested and charged with evading arrest and two counts of reckless endangerment. The two juveniles were returned to their mother.

Smith was placed on administrative leave prior to the chase on March 10, according to an MNPS spokesperson. He posted two messages on his LinkedIn account the same day as the car chase about not being allowed to pick up his son from school and a visit from Metro Nashville Police officers at his home.

The 46-year-old is listed as the Director of Visual and Performing Arts in the MNPS staff directory.

