MNPS arts director under investigation prior to alleged car chase

Jeffrey Smith was placed on administrative leave on March 2 for ‘concerning behavior,’ according to an MNPS spokesperson.
Jeffrey Smith was placed on administrative leave on March 2 for ‘concerning behavior,’ according to an MNPS spokesperson.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Director of Arts for Metro Nashville Public Schools was placed on leave before leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through several counties last week.

According to a spokesperson for MNPS, Jeffrey Smith was placed on administrative leave on Thursday, March 2, for ‘concerning behavior’ and is under investigation. The nature of that behavior is unknown.

On Friday, March 10, Smith led deputies from Cheatham County on a high-speed chase in an orange Nissan Murano with two juveniles into Montgomery County before crashing in downtown Clarksville. Smith was arrested and charged with evading arrest and two counts of reckless endangerment. The two juveniles were returned to their mother.

Kidnapping suspect leads Middle Tennessee deputies on high-speed chase, authorities say

Smith was placed on administrative leave prior to the chase on March 10, according to an MNPS spokesperson. He posted two messages on his LinkedIn account the same day as the car chase about not being allowed to pick up his son from school and a visit from Metro Nashville Police officers at his home.

The 46-year-old is listed as the Director of Visual and Performing Arts in the MNPS staff directory.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
Elderly woman thrown into traffic during alleged Nashville road rage incident
Fatal shooting at Walmart parking lot in Hermitage
Why woman was not charged after killing man in Walmart parking lot
A child nearly drowned in the pool at the Ramada on Music Valley Drive on Saturday.
3-year-old boy found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Deadly shooting in East Nashville.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in East Nashville
Over 50 pets were rescued from a trailer in La Vergne, TN.
More than 50 dogs, cats rescued from La Vergne trailer

Latest News

wsmv Perry County house fire
Linden man arrested in connection to house fire
WSMV Amanda Hara
MNPS art director on leave for investigation
Elderly woman thrown into traffic
Witness helps woman thrown into traffic during alleged Nashville road rage incident
More digital parking meters coming to Nashville
Metro Traffic approves additional metered parking locations