Metro Traffic approves additional metered parking locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Traffic and Parking Commission approved additional new smart parking meter spaces after NDOT’s request Monday afternoon. This request is a part of the city’s Smart Parking Program.

The department is currently working to implement changes like adding the upgraded models of parking meters for customers to pay for using their credit card. Metro Council approved the Smart Parking Program last year, and now NDOT is working to implement changes. There are new multi-space meters currently being installed downtown, but they haven’t been activated.

“Sometimes you think you found that perfect spot and then it’s a meter. Then we don’t have any coins to pay for it,” said Sierra Delon, a Nashville resident.

Delon and her friend Daisy Carrillo walk often in Centennial Park and say they hardly ever have coins on them to use for the city’s current meter parking spaces. One of the areas where NDOT plans to implement metered parking is near the park in the area of Park Plaza between 31st and 25th North Avenues.

Both of them welcome metered parking with upgraded technology.

“I feel like a lot of times we’re in a parking lot or Ubering. I feel like Ubering is more beneficial now, you know, because we don’t have that access to coins or cash in our pockets,” said Carrillo.

During Monday’s meeting, NDOT presented a map showcasing the proposed meter parking locations. The areas in yellow show the proposed locations-- stretching between centennial park and bicentennial capitol mall state park. The red triangles show where parking meters will soon be added. Current meter parking locations are marked in green, inside the I-40 loop.

The city projects up to $2 million of revenue from the metered parking.

As for Daisy and Sierra, they’re ready for the city’s old meters to go.

“It’ll be sad to let the authentic thing go, but it’ll be a nice upgrade,” said Carrillo.

NDOT plans to have the new meters in place and enforced by early summer.

