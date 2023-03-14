Man wins big lottery prize … for the 4th time

Kenneth Weinberg won $50,000 last week with a scratch-off ticket.
Kenneth Weinberg won $50,000 last week with a scratch-off ticket.(Maryland Lottery via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (CNN) – A man in Maryland had a bit of déjà vu as he pulled off his fourth lottery win.

Kenneth Weinberg won $50,000 last week with a scratch-off ticket. It’s his fourth win of $50,000 or more, and he’s also won a $100,000 prize in the past as well.

Weinberg is semi-retired and works as an advocate for a counseling group. He said he buys scratch-off tickets almost every day.

This time, he plans to use his winnings to pay for some remodeling projects at home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
Elderly woman thrown into traffic during alleged Nashville road rage incident
Fatal shooting at Walmart parking lot in Hermitage
Why woman was not charged after killing man in Walmart parking lot
A child nearly drowned in the pool at the Ramada on Music Valley Drive on Saturday.
3-year-old boy found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Deadly shooting in East Nashville.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in East Nashville
Over 50 pets were rescued from a trailer in La Vergne, TN.
More than 50 dogs, cats rescued from La Vergne trailer

Latest News

A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power
Officer James Haney with the Scott City Police Department got a call about a woman going into...
Newly hired police officer helps deliver healthy baby girl
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
Russian missile hits another Ukraine apartment block, 1 dead
The unidentified woman’s remains are believed to be more than 1,000 years old.
1,000-year-old remains, jewelry found in rare coffin in hidden cemetery
Outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Vanderbilt Health, Humana reach agreement to continue service