Man wanted in East Nashville murder, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspect has been named in an East Nashville murder investigation.

James Harris, 52, is wanted for Monday’s murder of Terrese Patterson, 47, inside a home on Lischey Avenue.

Officials said a preliminary investigation showed that Patterson, who lived in the home with others, was visiting an acquaintance in an upstairs room when a gun went off, according to witnesses. When officials arrived at the scene, they found Patterson upstairs.

The man visiting Patterson, suspected to be Harris, left out the front door. Patterson was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died from a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

A warrant charging Harris with criminal homicide has been issued for the fatal shooting. He may be traveling in a black Dodge Ram truck.

If you know where he is, contact Metro Police at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.