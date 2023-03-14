Knoxville Fire Department removes truck from Holston River
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to Holston River Park in East Knoxville Tuesday to remove a truck from the river there, Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks told WVLT News.
Wilbanks added that there was no one in the car and that the Knoxville Police Department was also involved.
WVLT News has reached out to KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland, who provided some insight on the next steps the department will be taking. Erland said the department got the call around 7:50 Tuesday morning. Going forward, Erland added, KPD will be working to identify who owns the truck.
This is a developing story.
