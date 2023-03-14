Knoxville Fire Department removes truck from Holston River

Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to Holston River Park in East Knoxville Tuesday to remove a truck from the river there.
Knoxville Fire Department removing car from Holston River
Knoxville Fire Department removing car from Holston River(KFD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to Holston River Park in East Knoxville Tuesday to remove a truck from the river there, Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks told WVLT News.

Wilbanks added that there was no one in the car and that the Knoxville Police Department was also involved.

WVLT News has reached out to KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland, who provided some insight on the next steps the department will be taking. Erland said the department got the call around 7:50 Tuesday morning. Going forward, Erland added, KPD will be working to identify who owns the truck.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
Elderly woman thrown into traffic during alleged Nashville road rage incident
Fatal shooting at Walmart parking lot in Hermitage
Why woman was not charged after killing man in Walmart parking lot
A child nearly drowned in the pool at the Ramada on Music Valley Drive on Saturday.
3-year-old boy found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Deadly shooting in East Nashville.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in East Nashville
Over 50 pets were rescued from a trailer in La Vergne, TN.
More than 50 dogs, cats rescued from La Vergne trailer

Latest News

Outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Vanderbilt Health, Humana reach agreement to continue service
Freeze Warnings are in effect for all of the Mid State.
First Alert Forecast: A Hard Freeze Expected Tonight
A retaining wall near I-40 has been vandalized.
Retaining wall near I-40 vandalized with hate group graffiti
Brentley Cotton
‘He’s doing better’: Mother of toddler found unresponsive by Nashville pool speaks
A man was robbed at gunpoint while holding a baby in February.
Man robbed at gunpoint in Nashville while holding baby, police say