How many state songs does Tennessee have, and will it be getting another?

Tennessee is a hotspot for music, from Memphis blues to Nashville country and Appalachia bluegrass.
(Taylor Guitars)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is a hotspot for music, from Memphis blues to Nashville country and Appalachia bluegrass. The state has plenty of official state songs, and it could be getting one more.

As it stands, the state recognizes 10 songs as state songs:

  • My Homeland, Tennessee by Nell Grayson Taylor and Roy Lamont Smith
  • When It’s Iris Time in Tennessee by Willa Waid Newman
  • My Tennessee by Frances Hannah Tranum
  • Tennessee Waltz by Redd Stewart and Pee Wee King
  • Rocky Top by Boudleaux and Felice Bryant
  • Tennessee (1992) by Vivian Rorie
  • The Pride of Tennessee by Fred Congdon, Thomas Vaughn and Carol Elliot
  • A Tennessee Bicentennial Rap: 1796-1996 by Joan Hill Hanks of Signal Mountain
  • Smoky Mountain Rain by Kye Fleming and Dennis Morgan
  • Tennessee (2012)

Now, there’s a bill making its way through Tennessee’s House and Senate to add another: Copperhead Road by Steve Earle. It’s already passed in the House and is on the Senate’s agenda for March 14.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hendersonville Police are at the scene of a barricaded armed person inside a home on Candle...
Police: Barricaded suspect dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound
Kevin Maginnis is trying to lose 50 pounds in 100 days by eating meals only at McDonalds.
TikTok bans Tennessee man on McDonald’s weight loss journey
Fatal shooting at Walmart parking lot in Hermitage
Why woman was not charged after killing man in Walmart parking lot
Brentley (left) and Waylon (right) Cotton. Brentley Cotton, age 3, was found unresponsive in a...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Brentley Cotton
‘He’s doing better’: Mother of toddler found unresponsive in Nashville pool speaks

Latest News

After a brief warm up on Thursday and Friday, below average temperatures return this weekend.
Sunshine Returns Along with Milder Temps
wsmv eaglet
New baby eagles captured on video
Tennessee student working in class.
Changes possible for state’s 3rd-grade retention law
WSMV student writing
Parents seek changes to 3rd grade retention law
Aleya Brooks, center, with her dad and mom on the beach.
Scholarship established in late Gallatin teen’s honor