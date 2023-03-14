‘He’s doing better’: Mother of toddler found unresponsive by Nashville pool speaks

The 3-year-old boy’s mother said he is improving.
Brentley Cotton
Brentley Cotton(Karen Cotton)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A toddler from Illinois is reportedly doing better after being found unresponsive at a Nashville hotel pool on Friday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3-year-old boy found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool

During a trip from Illinois to Pensacola, Lacy Cotton decided to stop in Nashville to rest with 3-year-old Brentley, his 5-year-old brother, and her friend, Mace.

Lacy said she had worked all night, and that upon arriving at the hotel, her friend offered to watch the two boys. She said she took her friend up on the offer and went upstairs to take a nap.

Lacy said she woke up around 5:30 p.m. and was surprised to find that the three hadn’t returned to the room. Assuming, they were fine and busy, she remained in the room.

At around 8 p.m., Lacy said she received a knock at the hotel door. She said it was the police informing her that her son was unresponsive and needed to be taken to the hospital.

Lacy said her friend, Mace “didn’t even bother” to tell her about the incident.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the two boys were left alone for an undetermined amount of time. Lacy said she was also unsure of the exact timeframe.

Brentley (left) and Waylon (right) Cotton
Brentley (left) and Waylon (right) Cotton(Cotton Family)

On Friday, the boy was reported in critical condition. Lacy said Brentley has come a long way and is doing better while being cared for at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

She said he is responsive, seeing, hearing and responding, but that he is unable to talk because of the ventilator.

Lacy is staying in Nashville at the Children’s Hospital while her son receives care.

To assist Lacy with the extra expenses incurred from the incident, you can donate here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
Elderly woman thrown into traffic during alleged Nashville road rage incident
Fatal shooting at Walmart parking lot in Hermitage
Why woman was not charged after killing man in Walmart parking lot
A child nearly drowned in the pool at the Ramada on Music Valley Drive on Saturday.
3-year-old boy found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Deadly shooting in East Nashville.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in East Nashville
Over 50 pets were rescued from a trailer in La Vergne, TN.
More than 50 dogs, cats rescued from La Vergne trailer

Latest News

Outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Vanderbilt Health, Humana reach agreement to continue service
Freeze Warnings are in effect for all of the Mid State.
First Alert Forecast: A Hard Freeze Expected Tonight
A retaining wall near I-40 has been vandalized.
Retaining wall near I-40 vandalized with hate group graffiti
A man was robbed at gunpoint while holding a baby in February.
Man robbed at gunpoint in Nashville while holding baby, police say