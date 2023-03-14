Fisk gymnastics program to make history again

The team made history back in January, and now they’re ready to do it again.
Members of the Fisk University team cheer during a Super 16 gymnastics meet Friday, Jan. 6,...
Members of the Fisk University team cheer during a Super 16 gymnastics meet Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)(Chase Stevens | AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fisk University’s gymnastics team is set to make history again during their last meet of the season.

The Fisk Bulldogs are scheduled to compete against the Greenville Panthers on Tuesday. The gymnastics team was established this year, making this home meet the first to be hosted by an HBCU at the NCAA level.

In January, the Fisk University gymnasts became the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) gymnastics program to compete at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) level.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fisk University becomes first HBCU to compete in gymnastics at NCAA level

The team’s final meet will begin at 7 p.m. in the Curb Event Center at Belmont University.

Visit Belmont’s website to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

