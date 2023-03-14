Fisk gymnastics program to make history again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fisk University’s gymnastics team is set to make history again during their last meet of the season.

The Fisk Bulldogs are scheduled to compete against the Greenville Panthers on Tuesday. The gymnastics team was established this year, making this home meet the first to be hosted by an HBCU at the NCAA level.

In January, the Fisk University gymnasts became the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) gymnastics program to compete at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) level.

The team’s final meet will begin at 7 p.m. in the Curb Event Center at Belmont University.

Visit Belmont’s website to purchase tickets.

