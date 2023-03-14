First Alert Forecast: Morning freeze followed by afternoon sunshine

Mostly sunny this afternoon but still chilly with highs in the 40s.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
It is a First Alert Weather Day with a Freeze Warning in effect until 11 a.m. in parts of the Mid State until temperatures can get back above freezing. 

It might be a good idea to bundle up before we head out the door this morning. This afternoon will be mostly sunny, but still chilly, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight looks even colder with temperatures dropping into the 20s across most of the Mid State with a hard freeze likely in parts of our area.  We’ve issued another First Alert Weather Day for tomorrow morning with another Freeze Warning going into effect overnight.

WARMING BACK UP

Wednesday is going to be warmer and mostly sunny with temperatures back into the 50s for the afternoon.

On Thursday our high will make a run back at 70 with more clouds mixing in throughout the day, but we stay dry.

Rain moves back in Thursday night and into at least part of our day Friday.  I won’t totally rule out a rumble of thunder, but there is no severe weather threat to worry about.  Highs on Friday drop back to near 60.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

GETTING CHILLY AGAIN

Colder air is set to return by the weekend with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 on Saturday, below freezing Saturday night, and highs staying in the 40s on Sunday.

If there’s a bright side to the weekend forecast, it’s that we’ll have plenty of sunshine to go around both days.

Early next week temperatures are expected to get back in the 50s on Monday.

