First Alert Forecast: A Hard Freeze Expected Tonight

Some afternoon sunshine is expected on this chilly day, but another freeze is expected tonight.

Keep your jacket hand for the afternoon hours as temperatures will only make it into the 40s. Thicker clouds will eventually break giving us an opportunity for some decent sunshine before the sun sets.

A hard freeze is expected tonight as temperatures will fall into the 20s across most of the Mid State. Another First Alert Weather Day is in effect for tomorrow morning with another Freeze Warning for tonight.

BRIEF WARM UP

Wednesday will still be a below average day in the 50s, but warmer than what we’ve seen today. Expect plenty of sunshine!

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures well into the 60s. Clouds will thicken up throughout the day but it will stay dry.

Rain overspreads the Mid State Thursday night and into at least part of our day Friday. There is no severe weather threat, just showers. Highs on Friday drop back to near 60.

WEEKEND COOL-DOWN

Colder returns this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 on Saturday, below freezing Saturday night, and highs in the 40s again on Sunday.

Although it will be a chilly weekend, plenty of sunshine is expected. Any outdoor plans should be fine, just bundle up!

Early next week temperatures are expected to get back in the 50s on Monday.

