Even colder weather tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A hard freeze tonight across Middle Tennessee before warmer air arrives for the last part of the week. Colder air moves in again for the weekend.

First Alert Weather Day is in effect tonight. as a hard freeze is expected, temperatures will fall into the 20s across most of the Mid State. The sky will remain mostly clear.

More freezing cold mornings ahead with areas of frost developing. (WSMV)

BRIEF WARM-UP:

Wednesday morning will not be as cold, mid 30s. It will still be a below-average day in the 50s, but warmer than the past few days. Expect plenty of sunshine!

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures well into the 60s. Clouds will thicken up throughout the day but things will stay dry.

Rain overspreads the Mid State Thursday night and into at least part of our day Friday. There is no severe weather threat, but along with showers there may be a few thunderstorms. Highs on Friday drop back to near 60.

WEEKEND COOL-DOWN:

Colder air returns this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Saturday, below freezing Saturday night, and highs in the mid 40s again on Sunday.

Although it will be a chilly weekend, plenty of sunshine is expected. Any outdoor plans should be fine, just bundle up.

NEXT WEEK’S WEATHER:

Early next week temperatures are expected to get back in the 50s on Monday with a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday there will be a few showers with a high in the mid 50s.

