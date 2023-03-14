Authorities: $87 million in cocaine, 2 bodies found on illegal submarine

Colombian authorities said they seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside...
Colombian authorities said they seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside an illegal submarine.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMBIA (CNN) - The Colombian Navy said it intercepted an illegal submarine ship that was transporting 2,643 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride.

According to a statement from authorities, the cocaine is valued at over $87 million.

The destination of the shipment was Central America.

The military entered the boat, approximately 15 meters long, and found two bodies onboard and two people who were in poor health.

The two rescued people were transported to another ship to receive medical attention.

Colombian authorities seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside an illegal submarine. (ARMADA DE COLOMBIA)

Officials said the rescued people and the deceased were taken to the city of Tumaco in the southwest of Colombia.

Authorities said there was an accident inside the semi-submersible vessel, which generated toxic gases from the fuel.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
Elderly woman thrown into traffic during alleged Nashville road rage incident
Fatal shooting at Walmart parking lot in Hermitage
Why woman was not charged after killing man in Walmart parking lot
A child nearly drowned in the pool at the Ramada on Music Valley Drive on Saturday.
3-year-old boy found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Deadly shooting in East Nashville.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in East Nashville
Over 50 pets were rescued from a trailer in La Vergne, TN.
More than 50 dogs, cats rescued from La Vergne trailer

Latest News

Texas authorities say two dogs were recently found abandoned on the side of the road.
Dogs found abandoned in hot crate on side of the road, authorities say
Deputies said Jeff Smith led them on a high-speed chase through multiple counties on Friday...
Dash cam video released in high-speed chase of Metro Schools director
Residents in a West Nashville neighborhood report hearing shots fired several times since Feb....
West Nashville neighbors speak out about hearing constant gunshots
This April 24, 2008, file photo shows the former North American headquarters of Novo Nordisk,...
Novo Nordisk plans price cuts for several insulins