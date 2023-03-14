1 of 3 Fayette Co. youth detention center escapees captured in Nashville, authorities say

(WMC)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - One of the three 17-year-olds who escaped from the Wilder Youth Development Center Saturday evening has been apprehended in Nashville, authorities with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services reported Tuesday.

Two escapees remain at large.

Monday night, Chief Deputy Ray Garcia predicted the trio was heading toward Middle or East Tennessee. He stated there is no guarantee they remained together.

At last check, the escapees were traveling in a stolen silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was last seen on Highway 64 in Shelby County on Saturday night.

Authorities said if you see the escapees, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.

