First Alert Forecast: Winter weather starts the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -First Alert Weather Day is in effect for freezing cold temperatures. Winter’s chill returns for this last full week of winter. Warmer air and rain return for the end of the week.

COLD TONIGHT AND TOMORROW:

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight for all of Middle Tennessee, so be sure you bring in/protect any outdoor plants you may have outside. Temperatures in most spots will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Expect freezing temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. (WSMV)

Tomorrow afternoon will be mostly sunny, but still chilly, with highs generally in the middle to upper 40s.

WARMING UP WEDNESDAY TO FRIDAY:

After a freezing start on Wednesday morning in the upper 20s. Wednesday will be the brightest day of the week with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be back into the 50s for the afternoon.

On Thursday our high will make a run at 70 with more clouds increasing in throughout the day. Rain moves in overnight into Friday morning.

Scattered showers can be expected Friday. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not expected. Highs on Friday will stay mild in the 60s.

WEEKEND COOL-DOWN:

Colder air returns to the forecast this weekend. Highs will be near 50 on Saturday, below freezing Saturday night, and highs staying in the 40s on Sunday.

Aside from the chilly temperatures, expect plenty of sunshine this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Mostly sunny and milder, high in the mid 50s.

