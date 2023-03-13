Study: Nashville ranks in top 10 most popular vacation spots in U.S.

Vacation searches look up Las Vegas almost 2 million times annually.
Nashville's skyline as severe weather moves into the Midstate in January 2023.
Nashville's skyline as severe weather moves into the Midstate in January 2023.(wsmv)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville is ranked in the top 10 most popular vacation destinations in the country, according to a study conducted by Family Destinations Guide.

According to the study, Nashville ranks No. 6 on the list. Las Vegas is the top vacation destination in the country.

The study examined Google search data to discover which major U.S. city each state wants to spend their summer vacation, based on the annual search volume for vacation-related terms across each state.

RankDestinationCombined annual total searchesRankDestinationCombined annual total searches
1Las Vegas1,972,0902New York City1,471,340
3Miami1,039,1204San Diego1,026,800
5Chicago958,2206Nashville903,040
7Orlando791,6208New Orleans765,730
9San Francisco656,84010Boston599,370

The research revealed that Las Vegas is the most popular vacation site in America. Las Vegas is the most searched for vacation in six states, including California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, South Dakota and Utah. Across the country, Americans search for words associated with Las Vegas vacations an average of 1.9 million annually.

New York City ranks as the second most popular city where Americans want to spend their vacation. As one of the most famous cities in the world, many Americans and international tourists visit New York City to take in the city’s iconic sights, and it is the most searched-for vacation in five states overall, including Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and South Carolina. Search for vacation-related terms to New York City receive a combined annual average of 1.4 million searches across America.

Nashville is found in vacation searches an average of 900,000 searches across America and is the top destination for Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee residents.

StateNo. 1 DestinationNo. 2 DestinationNo. 3 DestinationNo. 4 DestinationNo. 5 Destination
AlabamaNew OrleansNashvilleAtlantaLas VegasNew York City
ArkansasNashvilleMemphisNew OrleansDallasLas Vegas
ConnecticutNew York CityBostonMiamiOrlandoNashville
GeorgiaAtlantaMiamiNew York CityNashvilleLas Vegas
IllinoisChicagoLas VegasNashvilleNew York CityMiami
IndianaIndianapolisChicagoNashvilleFort WayneLas Vegas
IowaChicagoLas VegasKansas CityOmahaNashville
KentuckyNashvilleLouisvilleCincinnatiChicagoLas Vegas
MaineBostonNew York CityPortlandNashvilleLas Vegas
MichiganChicagoDetroitLas VegasMiamiNashville
MinnesotaMinneapolisChicagoLas VegasSt. PaulNashville
MississippiNew OrleansNashvilleMemphisAtlantaLas Vegas
MissouriSt. LouisKansas CityChicagoNashvilleLas Vegas
New HampshireBostonNew York CityLas VegasNashvilleMiami
North DakotaMinneapolisLas VegasNashvilleDenverChicago
OhioCincinnatiClevelandChicagoNashvilleLas Vegas
Rhode IslandBostonNew York CityMiamiOrlandoNashville
South DakotaLas VegasOmahaMinneapolisDenverNashville
TennesseeNashvilleMemphisLas VegasNew OrleansAtlanta
VermontBostonNew York CityLas VegasNashvilleWashington, DC
West VirginiaVirginia BeachPittsburghNew York CityNashvilleWashington, DC
WisconsinMilwaukeeChicagoNashvilleMadisonLas Vegas
NationwideLas VegasNew York CityMiamiSan DiegoChicago

A spokesperson for Family Destinations Guide commented on the study: “With summer just around the corner, it is the perfect time for Americans to start planning their summer vacations and this research provides a valuable guide into where each state wants to vacation to the most this summer.”

Family Destinations Guide is an online advice platform that provides expert knowledge and advice on travel destinations worldwide.

