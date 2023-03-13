Study: Nashville ranks in top 10 most popular vacation spots in U.S.
Vacation searches look up Las Vegas almost 2 million times annually.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville is ranked in the top 10 most popular vacation destinations in the country, according to a study conducted by Family Destinations Guide.
According to the study, Nashville ranks No. 6 on the list. Las Vegas is the top vacation destination in the country.
The study examined Google search data to discover which major U.S. city each state wants to spend their summer vacation, based on the annual search volume for vacation-related terms across each state.
|Rank
|Destination
|Combined annual total searches
|Rank
|Destination
|Combined annual total searches
|1
|Las Vegas
|1,972,090
|2
|New York City
|1,471,340
|3
|Miami
|1,039,120
|4
|San Diego
|1,026,800
|5
|Chicago
|958,220
|6
|Nashville
|903,040
|7
|Orlando
|791,620
|8
|New Orleans
|765,730
|9
|San Francisco
|656,840
|10
|Boston
|599,370
The research revealed that Las Vegas is the most popular vacation site in America. Las Vegas is the most searched for vacation in six states, including California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, South Dakota and Utah. Across the country, Americans search for words associated with Las Vegas vacations an average of 1.9 million annually.
New York City ranks as the second most popular city where Americans want to spend their vacation. As one of the most famous cities in the world, many Americans and international tourists visit New York City to take in the city’s iconic sights, and it is the most searched-for vacation in five states overall, including Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and South Carolina. Search for vacation-related terms to New York City receive a combined annual average of 1.4 million searches across America.
Nashville is found in vacation searches an average of 900,000 searches across America and is the top destination for Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee residents.
|State
|No. 1 Destination
|No. 2 Destination
|No. 3 Destination
|No. 4 Destination
|No. 5 Destination
|Alabama
|New Orleans
|Nashville
|Atlanta
|Las Vegas
|New York City
|Arkansas
|Nashville
|Memphis
|New Orleans
|Dallas
|Las Vegas
|Connecticut
|New York City
|Boston
|Miami
|Orlando
|Nashville
|Georgia
|Atlanta
|Miami
|New York City
|Nashville
|Las Vegas
|Illinois
|Chicago
|Las Vegas
|Nashville
|New York City
|Miami
|Indiana
|Indianapolis
|Chicago
|Nashville
|Fort Wayne
|Las Vegas
|Iowa
|Chicago
|Las Vegas
|Kansas City
|Omaha
|Nashville
|Kentucky
|Nashville
|Louisville
|Cincinnati
|Chicago
|Las Vegas
|Maine
|Boston
|New York City
|Portland
|Nashville
|Las Vegas
|Michigan
|Chicago
|Detroit
|Las Vegas
|Miami
|Nashville
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis
|Chicago
|Las Vegas
|St. Paul
|Nashville
|Mississippi
|New Orleans
|Nashville
|Memphis
|Atlanta
|Las Vegas
|Missouri
|St. Louis
|Kansas City
|Chicago
|Nashville
|Las Vegas
|New Hampshire
|Boston
|New York City
|Las Vegas
|Nashville
|Miami
|North Dakota
|Minneapolis
|Las Vegas
|Nashville
|Denver
|Chicago
|Ohio
|Cincinnati
|Cleveland
|Chicago
|Nashville
|Las Vegas
|Rhode Island
|Boston
|New York City
|Miami
|Orlando
|Nashville
|South Dakota
|Las Vegas
|Omaha
|Minneapolis
|Denver
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|Nashville
|Memphis
|Las Vegas
|New Orleans
|Atlanta
|Vermont
|Boston
|New York City
|Las Vegas
|Nashville
|Washington, DC
|West Virginia
|Virginia Beach
|Pittsburgh
|New York City
|Nashville
|Washington, DC
|Wisconsin
|Milwaukee
|Chicago
|Nashville
|Madison
|Las Vegas
|Nationwide
|Las Vegas
|New York City
|Miami
|San Diego
|Chicago
A spokesperson for Family Destinations Guide commented on the study: “With summer just around the corner, it is the perfect time for Americans to start planning their summer vacations and this research provides a valuable guide into where each state wants to vacation to the most this summer.”
Family Destinations Guide is an online advice platform that provides expert knowledge and advice on travel destinations worldwide.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.