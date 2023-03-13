Residents evacuated after ruptured gas line in East Nashville
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents near the 1700 block of Meridian Street had to evacuate their homes on Monday afternoon after reports of a ruptured gas line.
Crews with the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) were called to the scene on Monday afternoon and said that the gas line is actively venting.
NFD said residents in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution.
