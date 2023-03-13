Residents evacuated after ruptured gas line in East Nashville


Nashville Fire Department on the scene of a gas leak on Meridian Street in East Nashville.
Nashville Fire Department on the scene of a gas leak on Meridian Street in East Nashville.(Nashville Fire Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents near the 1700 block of Meridian Street had to evacuate their homes on Monday afternoon after reports of a ruptured gas line.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) were called to the scene on Monday afternoon and said that the gas line is actively venting.

NFD said residents in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child nearly drowned in the pool at the Ramada on Music Valley Drive on Saturday.
3-year-old boy found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Fatal shooting at Walmart parking lot in Hermitage
Man dead after ‘road rage-related’ shooting in Hermitage Walmart parking lot, police say
Several nights this week will feature temperatures at or below freezing.
First Alert Forecast: Several Days of Frost & Freezing Conditions
Water drains from historic 8th Avenue Reservoir.
Water flows from historic Nashville reservoir into yards
Freezing temps return
First Alert Forecast: Freezing temperatures return

Latest News

Metro Nashville Law Director Wally Dietz announces the city will file a lawsuit against the...
Mayor, City of Nashville file lawsuit over bill reducing Metro Council
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
La Vergne begins search for new police chief after sex scandal
La Vergne begins search for new police chief
La Vergne begins search for new police chief
WSMV frost meter
First Alert Forecast: Freeze Warnings in Effect for Tonight