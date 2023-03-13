Residents evacuated after ruptured gas line in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents near the 1700 block of Meridian Street had to evacuate their homes on Monday afternoon after reports of a ruptured gas line.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) were called to the scene on Monday afternoon and said that the gas line is actively venting.

NFD said residents in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution.

NFD crews are responding to a gas leak on the 1700 block of Meridian Street. A construction crew ruptured a gas line that is actively venting. Residents in the immediate area have been evacuated as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/oeRiz5hDRt — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.