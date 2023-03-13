More than 50 dogs, cats rescued from La Vergne trailer

One dog was killed by other dogs inside a cage, the Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) reported.
Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) removed 48 dogs and 5 cats from deplorable conditions at a property in La Vergne on Sunday.
By Tony Garcia and Amanda Hara
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of animals were found living in unsanitary conditions inside a La Vergne trailer and shed, according to the Animal Rescue Corps (ARC).

According to a release from ARC, they received a call for help from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) on Sunday about a situation involving abused cats and dogs in La Vergne. ARC said crews arrived to find 48 dogs and 5 cats trapped in what they described as a deplorable environment and suffering from a range of medical issues.

An ARC field team reporting finding 39 dogs living in “feces-filled crates” or running loose inside a trailer, two large dogs chained in the yard, three small dogs living in a shed, and four small dogs in a raccoon trap outside, according to a release. Five cats were also found inside the trailer and on the property.

As a result of their exposure to inhumane living conditions, the animals needed immediate medical care for dental disease, hernias, tumors, skin inflammation, eye infections, and parasites, ARC reported. One dog was found to have been killed by other dogs in the cage, prior to ARC’s arrival.

All animals were relocated to ARC’s facility in Gallatin, Tennessee, as part of Operation Daylight Save. They are receiving medical care and vaccinations before being matched with shelters and rescue organizations for adoption.

“I’m so glad we were able to respond so quickly,” said Tim Woodward, ARC’s Executive Director. “These animals were in desperate need and couldn’t wait another day.”

Nearly 50 dogs were extracted from a property in La Vergne, TN.
Nearly 50 dogs were extracted from a property in La Vergne, TN.(ARC)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

