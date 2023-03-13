Mayor, City of Nashville file lawsuit over bill reducing Metro Council

Metro Nashville’s Law Director Wally Dietz addressed the media during a press conference on Monday.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville and Mayor John Cooper filed a lawsuit to prevent the state from reducing the size of the city’s council.

The lawsuit targets Governor Bill Lee and other lawmakers for the advancement and subsequent signing of HB0048 last week. The new law “caps at 20 the number of members that may be elected to the governing body of a metropolitan or municipal government,” according to the bill’s language.

The lawsuit claims the new law violates the Constitution and the rights of people who live in Nashville. Additionally, opponents believe it creates mass confusion heading into this year’s election.

Nashville’s Law Director Wally Dietz issued a statement on Friday in regard to the perceived problems the new law is creating:

The Metro Council currently seats 40 members. Under this new law, local government bodies exceeding 20 voting members would be required to dissolve and re-appropriate current districts using the latest federal U.S. Census data to ensure equal representation based on population.

Rep. William Lamberth sponsored the bill and believes, along with many colleagues in the Tennessee Legislature, that Nashville’s city council is too large and has been for some time.

