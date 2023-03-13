Mayor, City of Nashville file lawsuit over bill reducing Metro Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville and Mayor John Cooper filed a lawsuit to prevent the state from reducing the size of the city’s council.

The lawsuit targets Governor Bill Lee and other lawmakers for the advancement and subsequent signing of HB0048 last week. The new law “caps at 20 the number of members that may be elected to the governing body of a metropolitan or municipal government,” according to the bill’s language.

The lawsuit claims the new law violates the Constitution and the rights of people who live in Nashville. Additionally, opponents believe it creates mass confusion heading into this year’s election.

Nashville’s Law Director Wally Dietz issued a statement on Friday in regard to the perceived problems the new law is creating:

“House Bill 48 and Senate Bill 87, as passed, contain several serious legal defects which will make them impossible to legally implement. First, there is simply not enough time to change the law this late in the election cycle. Over 40 candidates have already appointed treasurers and are actively raising money for Council Districts that ostensibly will no longer exist.”

The Metro Council currently seats 40 members. Under this new law, local government bodies exceeding 20 voting members would be required to dissolve and re-appropriate current districts using the latest federal U.S. Census data to ensure equal representation based on population.

Rep. William Lamberth sponsored the bill and believes, along with many colleagues in the Tennessee Legislature, that Nashville’s city council is too large and has been for some time.

“When government grows beyond a certain size, it hinders economic growth, taxes are inevitably raised and the standard of living for the average citizen is diminished. Government functions best closer to the people. This legislation will strengthen local democracy and competency by improving the ability of local elected leaders to effectively represent their communities.”

