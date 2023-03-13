Man found shot in chest in Trinity Hills

The shooting occurred on Youngs Lane late Sunday night.
Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one man injured Monday morning.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital overnight in the Trinity Hills area.

According to police at the scene, the shooting occurred late Sunday night and a man was found at a house on Youngs Lane with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police said the man was unable to provide a description of the shooter.

