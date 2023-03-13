Four Tennessee teams earn bids to NCAA Women’s Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four teams from Tennessee received bids to the Women’s NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon.

Middle Tennessee, Tennessee Tech and Chattanooga received automatic bids into the tournament after winning its conference tournaments. Tennessee received an at-large bid after finishing second in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Lady Raiders (28-4) won the Conference USA championship on Saturday with an 82-70 win over Western Kentucky.

MTSU received a No. 11 seed and will play No. 6 seed Colorado in Durham, North Carolina on Saturday.

Tennessee Tech (22-9) defeated Little Rock last week in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament to earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000.

Tech will open up the tournament in a first four play-in game against Monmouth. The winner of that game will get the No. 1 seed Indiana.

Chattanooga (20-12) beat Wofford last week in the Southern Conference Tournament to earn its first tournament berth since 2016.

Chattanooga received a No. 16 seed and will play No. 1 seed Virginia Tech on Friday in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Tennessee (23-11) lost to No. 1 South Carolina 74-58 in the SEC championship. The Lady Vols finished the regular season in third place.

Tennessee received a No. 4 seed and will host St. Louis in a regional played at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.

Belmont just missed a bid to the women’s tournament after losing 89-71 to Drake in Sunday’s Missouri Valley Conference championship game. The Bruins finished the season tied with Illinois State for first in their first season in the league and received the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

