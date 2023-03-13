First Alert Forecast: Winter chill returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a chilly start this morning, it’s going to stay chilly this afternoon with highs stalling out in the 40s across most, if not all, of the Mid State.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon with more clearing expected tonight.

With a mostly clear sky and calm winds expected overnight, temperatures will fall near and below that freezing mark by tomorrow morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight so be sure you bring in/protect any outdoor plants you may have outside.

Tomorrow afternoon will be mostly sunny, but still chilly, with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 at best.

WARMING BACK UP

Wednesday is going to be warmer and mostly sunny with temperatures back into the 50s for the afternoon.

On Thursday our high will make a run back at 70 with more clouds mixing in throughout the day, but we stay dry.

Rain moves back in Thursday night and into at least part of our day Friday. I won’t totally rule out a rumble of thunder, but there is no severe weather threat to worry about. Highs on Friday in the 60s.

GETTING CHILLY AGAIN

Colder air is set to return by the weekend with temperatures near 50 on Saturday, below freezing Saturday night and highs staying in the 40s on Sunday.

If there’s a bright side to the weekend forecast, it’s that we’ll have plenty of sunshine to go around both days.

