First Alert Forecast: Freeze Warnings in Effect for Tonight

Freeze Warnings in Effect Tonight
Several very cold nights are expected across the Mid State this week.
Several very cold nights are expected across the Mid State this week.(WSMV)
By Cruz Medina
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A chilly day is expected across the Mid State today with freeze warnings in effect for tonight.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast. Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here

EARLY-WEEK

A mix of sun and clouds and below average temperatures are expected today. Highs will only make it into the 40s for the afternoon.

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight for all of Middle Tennessee, so be sure you bring in/protect any outdoor plants you may have outside. Temperatures in most spots will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tomorrow afternoon will be mostly sunny, but still chilly, with highs generally in the middle to upper 40s.

WARMING UP

Wednesday will be the brightest day of the week with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be back into the 50s for the afternoon.

On Thursday our high will make a run at 70 with more clouds increasing in throughout the day. Rain moves in overnight.

Scattered showers can be expected throughout the day Friday. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not expected. Highs on Friday will stay mild in the 60s.

WEEKEND COOL-DOWN

Colder air returns to the forecast this weekend. Highs will be near 50 on Saturday, below freezing Saturday night, and highs staying in the 40s on Sunday.

Aside from the chilly temperatures, expected plenty of sunshine this weekend!

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child nearly drowned in the pool at the Ramada on Music Valley Drive on Saturday.
3-year-old boy found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Fatal shooting at Walmart parking lot in Hermitage
Man dead after ‘road rage-related’ shooting in Hermitage Walmart parking lot, police say
Several nights this week will feature temperatures at or below freezing.
First Alert Forecast: Several Days of Frost & Freezing Conditions
Water drains from historic 8th Avenue Reservoir.
Water flows from historic Nashville reservoir into yards
Freezing temps return
First Alert Forecast: Freezing temperatures return

Latest News

WSMV Out the Door
First Alert Forecast: Winter chill returns
WSMV Out the Door
Monday morning First Alert forecast
Several nights this week will feature temperatures at or below freezing.
First Alert Forecast: Several Days of Frost & Freezing Conditions
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update