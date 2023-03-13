First Alert Forecast: Freeze Warnings in Effect for Tonight

A chilly day is expected across the Mid State today with freeze warnings in effect for tonight.

EARLY-WEEK

A mix of sun and clouds and below average temperatures are expected today. Highs will only make it into the 40s for the afternoon.

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight for all of Middle Tennessee, so be sure you bring in/protect any outdoor plants you may have outside. Temperatures in most spots will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tomorrow afternoon will be mostly sunny, but still chilly, with highs generally in the middle to upper 40s.

WARMING UP

Wednesday will be the brightest day of the week with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be back into the 50s for the afternoon.

On Thursday our high will make a run at 70 with more clouds increasing in throughout the day. Rain moves in overnight.

Scattered showers can be expected throughout the day Friday. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not expected. Highs on Friday will stay mild in the 60s.

WEEKEND COOL-DOWN

Colder air returns to the forecast this weekend. Highs will be near 50 on Saturday, below freezing Saturday night, and highs staying in the 40s on Sunday.

Aside from the chilly temperatures, expected plenty of sunshine this weekend!

