E-scooter company announces new pilot program in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An electric scooter company has launched a new pilot program in Nashville.

Lime, an electric vehicle service provider, deployed a fleet of its new seated scooters in Nashville for the first time on Monday. The fully motorized model features a storage compartment to help riders carry more items, and the seated scooter makes it easier for balancing, according to a Lime media release.

The new model’s design emphasizes safety and convenience, and aims to attract more riders, the company said. Since Lime launched in Nashville in August 2018, more than 725,000 Lime riders have taken over 2.25 million trips on Lime vehicles, according to the release.

Riders have traveled over 2 million miles, replacing over 550,000 car trips, saving up to 190 metric tons of carbon emissions and over 20,000 gallons of gas, the company said.

“Nashville is the perfect place to pilot a new Lime option that makes it even easier and more convenient to get where you need to go safely and sustainably,” said Kyle Shoemaker, operations manager at Lime, in the media release.

