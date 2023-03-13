Drake announces tour stop in Nashville

The multi-platinum-selling artist will perform at Bridgestone Arena in June.
Drake to begin "It's All A Blur Tour" with 21 Savage.
Drake to begin "It's All A Blur Tour" with 21 Savage.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four-time Grammy award-winner, Drake, is returning to the stage this summer for the “It’s All A Blur” tour, which includes a stop in Nashville.

Drake’s new tour consists of 29 stops at various arenas across the country, beginning on June 16 in New Orleans. The next stop will be at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, June 19. Rapper 21 Savage will accompany Drake on the tour.

This will be Drake’s first tour since the “Aubrey & the Three Migos” tour in 2018. His latest album, “Her Loss,” was released in November 2022 and is a collaboration with 21 Savage.

Tickets will go on sale for certain customers beginning Wednesday, March 15, then to everyone by Friday, March 17.

For all the information on ticket sales, visit Drake’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

