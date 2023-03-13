Deadly shooting investigation underway in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday morning in East Nashville.

According to police at the scene, the shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. on Lischey Avenue in East Nashville. One man was shot and transported to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing,.

