Tennessee earns No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament, Vanderbilt left out


UT Vols basketball logo
UT Vols basketball logo(University of Tennessee Basketball)
By Niki Lattarulo and Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket was released. The Tennessee Volunteers earned a No. 4 seed, while Vanderbilt was left out.

The Volunteers (23-10, 11-7), are in the East Region and will play Louisiana-Lafayette in the opening round on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

This will mark UT’s 25th NCAA Tournament appearance in which it owns a 23-25 overall record. Tennessee is 14-7 in First Round games.

This is the fourth time the Vols earned a No. 4 seed in program history last, the three times were in 1981, 1999 and 2000.

Vanderbilt won nine of its 11 games which gave them a 20-13 record to close out the season. The ‘Dores missed the NCAA Tournament and were not listed as a first 4 out. Vanderbilt is expected to play in the NIT Tournament. The bracket reveal is Sunday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

The Memphis Tigers won the AAC championship game against AP’s No. 1 ranked Houston Cougars on Sunday, 75-65. According to Sports Center, this was Memphis’ first win over an AP No. 1 opponent in the poll era. They had previously been 0-11 in such games.

Memphis will make its 28th NCAA Tournament appearance as a No. 8 seed in the East Region. The Tigers will take on FAU on Friday in Columbus, OH.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pool underwater (generic)
3-year-old boy in critical condition after found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Water drains from historic 8th Avenue Reservoir.
Water flows from historic Nashville reservoir into yards
Fatal shooting at Walmart parking lot in Hermitage
Man dead after ‘road rage-related’ shooting in Hermitage Walmart parking lot, police say
Grocery store generic
Which store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?
Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial

Latest News

3-year-old boy in critical condition after found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Officer-involved shooting graphic.
TBI investigating after officer-involved shooting leaves 1 man injured in Dickson County
Nichole explores the grounds at The Elephant Sanctuary.
New elephant arrives at The Elephant Sanctuary from Texas zoo
No one was injured when a car drove into the lake at Cedar Hill Park on Sunday morning.
No injuries reported after car drives into lake at Madison park