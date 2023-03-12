Tennessee earns No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament, Vanderbilt left out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket was released. The Tennessee Volunteers earned a No. 4 seed, while Vanderbilt was left out.

The Volunteers (23-10, 11-7), are in the East Region and will play Louisiana-Lafayette in the opening round on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

This will mark UT’s 25th NCAA Tournament appearance in which it owns a 23-25 overall record. Tennessee is 14-7 in First Round games.

This is the fourth time the Vols earned a No. 4 seed in program history last, the three times were in 1981, 1999 and 2000.

Vanderbilt won nine of its 11 games which gave them a 20-13 record to close out the season. The ‘Dores missed the NCAA Tournament and were not listed as a first 4 out. Vanderbilt is expected to play in the NIT Tournament. The bracket reveal is Sunday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

The Memphis Tigers won the AAC championship game against AP’s No. 1 ranked Houston Cougars on Sunday, 75-65. According to Sports Center, this was Memphis’ first win over an AP No. 1 opponent in the poll era. They had previously been 0-11 in such games.

Memphis will make its 28th NCAA Tournament appearance as a No. 8 seed in the East Region. The Tigers will take on FAU on Friday in Columbus, OH.

