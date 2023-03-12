TBI investigating after officer-involved shooting leaves 1 man injured in Dickson County

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents are investigating on officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday night in Dickson County.

On Saturday night, deputies with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Dickson Police Department were called to a report of a home invasion. Officers contacted a male suspect who left the scene in a vehicle crashing near Gaskins Road, according to TBI.

As a Dickson officer approached the vehicle, the male subject put the vehicle in reverse, according to TBI. TBI said the officer fired his weapon at the subject.

The man got minor injuries during the incident and was taken to a local hospital and was released, TBI said. The man was then taken into custody by the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said no officers were injured during the incident.

TBI said that the investigation is active and ongoing, and agents are working to determine the series of events that led to the shooting.

Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.